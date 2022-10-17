JUST IN
Reliance Industries Infrastructure records 11.4% drop in Q2 net profit
HDFC Bank's net profit rises 20% YoY to Rs 10,605 cr in Q2, NII jumps 19%
L&T Infotech Q2 net profit jumps 23% to Rs 680 cr, revenue up by 28.39%
D-Mart's Q2 net profit up 64.13% to Rs 685.71 crore; sales up 36.6%
D-Mart's net profit jumps 64% to Rs 686 crore; sales up 37% in Q2
HDFC Bank reports 22.3% jump in Q2 consolidated net at Rs 11,125 crore
Bajaj Auto shifts gear, logs 20% rise in profits; revenue jumps 16%
Shree Cement Q2 net profit falls 67.5% amid high power and fuel cost
Bajaj Auto Q2 results: Net profit falls 16% to Rs 1,719 cr as exports slip
Federal Bank posts highest-ever quarterly profit; up 53% over last year
You are here: Home » Companies » Results
Nokia bags multi-year deal from Reliance Jio for mega 5G network
Business Standard

PVR posts wider-than-expected Q2 loss at Rs 71 cr; revenue jumps 71% YoY

Admissions and average ticket price during the quarter were impacted by the weak performance of Bollywood and Hollywood movies, PVR said in an exchange filing

Topics
PVR | Bollywood | movies

Reuters 

On Thursday, PVR Saket reopened after a plush makeover as a legacy property.
PVR Saket

India's top multiplex operator PVR Ltd on Monday reported a bigger-than-expected second quarter loss, as lacklustre Bollywood and Hollywood movie performances drew fewer crowds, hitting ticket prices.

PVR's consolidated net loss for the quarter ended September narrowed to Rs 71.2 crore ($8.64 million) from Rs 153 crore in the pandemic-hit period a year ago, but was bigger than analysts' expectations for a loss of Rs 9.92 crore, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Admissions and average ticket price during the quarter were impacted by the weak performance of Bollywood and Hollywood movies, PVR said in an exchange filing.

"I am confident of full recovery in the business driven by the robust content lineup for this year and the various initiatives that we are implementing to rekindle the cinema going habit amongst our loyal patrons," said Ajay Bijli, chairman and managing director of PVR.

The multiplex chain is set to merge with rival INOX Leisure in an all-stock deal and become the country's largest exhibition company with 1,546 screens across 109 cities.

As the country inches towards normalcy after a prolonged period of pandemic, production houses have now started going with "theatre only" releases banking on top celebrities.

Further, the shrinking losses underscore the gradual recovery in movie business after the devastating Covid pandemic that lasted for more than two years.

The multiplex operator, in its previous quarter, revived its capex plans in a significant manner and laid out a plan to open 125 new screens this fiscal year.

Revenue from operations jumped 470.7% on year to Rs 687 crore, but slumped 30% from the previous quarter.

($1 = 82.4075 Indian rupees)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on PVR

First Published: Mon, October 17 2022. 15:29 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.