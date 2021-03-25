GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo signs pact with StaTwig for vaccine shipments

-
ALSO READ
Coronavirus vaccine update: Mexico gets 1st doses of Chinese vaccine COVAX
SpiceJet inks MoU with GHAC for Covid-19 vaccine delivery from Hyderabad
Covid vaccine updates: Key facts and major announcements you should know
Hyderabad set to emerge as global hub for Covid-19 vaccine in 2021
First batch of freezer-packed Covid-19 vaccine shipments arrive in Canada
-
GMRHyderabad Air Cargo (GHAC) on Thursday said it has signed an initial pact with Singapore-based startupStaTwigto roll out a new tech solution for tracking and monitoring vaccine shipments at the airport's cargo terminal.
The airport serves as a major pharma hub for air cargo and is one of the primary gateways for vaccine exports from India.
GHAC, a division ofGMRAir Cargo and Aerospace Engineering Limited, through this exclusive partnership will leverage the next-gen blockchain technology to deliver enhanced track-and-trace solution and real-time monitoring of vaccine shipments at the cargo terminal,the company said in a release.
The development assumes significance given Hyderabad's position as one of the biggest vaccine manufacturers globally, with the region set to produce over 3.5 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine over the next couple of years to aid the battle against the pandemic, it added.
We are glad to announce this partnership for launch of VaccineLedger, a first of its kind initiative in air cargo industry in India.This new technology product would enable us to deliver enhanced real-time visibility and status information on vaccine shipments to our customers, GMRHyderabad Air Cargo CEO Saurabh Kumar said.
The partnership brings together the domain expertise ofGMRCargo and its time-tested relationships with vaccine exporters and air cargo trade with StaTwig's proven blockchain platform to help this solution strengthen the supply chain of vaccine exports from India, said the release.
With this strategic partnership with StaTwig,GMRHyderabad Air Cargo will further consolidate its position as one of the best gateways in India for vaccine shipment handling.
"It is expanding its capabilities both in infrastructure and technology to cater to the demand in vaccine shipments and is becoming a key facilitator in the fight against COVID, GMRHyderabad International Airport Ltd CEO Pradeep Panicker said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU