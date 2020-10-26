Covid vaccine updates: Key facts and major announcements you should know

-
ALSO READ
Coronavirus vaccine update: China's Zhifei starts Phase II trial of vaccine
Coronavirus vaccine update: Moderna vaccine trial delayed, India's by Aug15
Coronavirus vaccine update: Bharat Biotech starts human trial at PGI-Rohtak
Coronavirus vaccine update: Chinese vaccine shows promise in animal tests
Coronavirus vaccine update: Chinese-backed hackers targeted Moderna
-
All people of the country will be given Covid vaccine for free, Union Minister Pratap Sarangi announced on Sunday.
The BJP announcement of free Covid vaccine for Bihar, where assembly polls begin this week, had kicked up a controversy with the opposition parties tearing into the NDA government alleging that the ruling party was using the pandemic for political reasons.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said the announcement was in order as it was an election manifesto announcement.
Listen to the podcast to know about all the crucial updates related to the vaccine
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU