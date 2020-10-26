Covid vaccine updates: Key facts and major announcements you should know

All people of the country will be given Covid vaccine for free, Union Minister Pratap Sarangi announced on Sunday.

The BJP announcement of free Covid vaccine for Bihar, where assembly polls begin this week, had kicked up a controversy with the opposition parties tearing into the NDA government alleging that the ruling party was using the pandemic for political reasons.

Union Finance Minister had said the announcement was in order as it was an election manifesto announcement.

