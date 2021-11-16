Go Fashion raises Rs 455 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO

-
ALSO READ
Policybazaar raises Rs 2,569 cr from anchor investors at Rs 980 per share
Decoded: Who are anchor investors and what role do they play in IPOs?
Nykaa raises Rs 2,395.84 cr in anchor book allocation ahead of IPO
Zomato allots shares worth Rs 4,195 cr to anchor investors ahead of IPO
Zomato share price falls 8% as lock-in period for anchor investors end
-
Go Fashion (India), which owns women’s wear brand Go Colors, on Tuesday alloted shares worth Rs 455 crore from anchor investors. The company alloted 6.6 million shares at Rs 690 apiece. Government of Singapore, Abu Dhabi Investment Trust, Nomura, SBI MF and Axis MF are some institutional investors given allotment in the anchor category.
Go Fashion's IPO opens on Wednesday and closes on Friday. The IPO comprises fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 125 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of Rs 890 crore. The fresh proceeds will be used to fund the roll-out of 120 new exclusive brand outlets, to support working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.
The company is engaged retailing of a range of women’s bottom-wear products under the brand Go Colors.
Its bottom-wear products, including churidars, leggings, dhotis, harem pants, patialas, palazzos, culottes, pants, trousers, and jeggings, are sold across multiple categories, such as ethnicwear, western wear, fusion wear, athleisure, denims, and plus sizes.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU