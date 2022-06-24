Go First announces triweekly direct flights between Kochi and Abu Dhabi

Mumbai-based Go First, founded as GoAir, an Indian low-cost airline, on Friday announced three direct services per week between and starting from June 28.

The inaugural Go First flight G8 063 will depart on June 28 from Cochin International Airport at 8.05 PM (local time) and will arrive at International Airport at 10:40 PM (local time), the airline said.

"In the return direction, Go First flight G8 064 will depart from at 11:40 PM (local time) and arrive at at 05:10 AM (local time)," a release issued by the airline said.

Kaushik Khona, Chief Executive Officer of Go First, said the airline was pleased to announce new non-stop flights connecting Kerala with Abu Dhabi to strengthen the connectivity in the Middle East.

"Our expansion in this sector will help ensure that Go First is the preferred choice by the travellers in these cities. These new routes once again reflect our unflinching commitment towards expanding our international operations," Khona said.

The tri-weekly direct services between the two cities will operate on Tuesday, Friday and Sunday.

Recently, Go First had also announced the commencement of daily direct flights from to Kuwait and Kochi to Muscat.

