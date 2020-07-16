Godrej Properties, Oberoi Realty eye bigger share despite market slump

Loaded with cash and with a low debt, and Oberoi Realty, the country’s second and third largest real estate companies, are looking to increase their market share and buy distressed projects despite the slump in the real estate market.

is prepared to withstand the downturn in the sector and capture opportunities that arise due to the crisis, said its chairman Pirojsha Godrej in the company’s latest annual report.

“The most important opportunity will be to gain market share. Our strong business development over the past few years has ensured that our launch pipeline is the best it has ever been. We will be agile and ready to launch these projects and thereby gain share, while most of our peers are focused on liquidating their current inventory,” Godrej said.

Though a company spokesperson did not share the company's market share in its key markets, it has taken bookings of over Rs 1000 crore in Mumbai, NCR, Pune , Bengaluru and other cities in FY20.

However, Adhidev Chattopadhyay of ICICI Securities believes that the company had a 6 per cent launch market share in its focus cities in FY20 and a sales market share of 3.6 per cent.

Chattopadhyay expects is to have a 5 per cent market share by FY22.

“With Godrej Properties having a strong pipeline of launches over the next two to three years, we expect a strong pick-up in volumes for GPL over FY20-22 and expect GPL to attain over 9 million sq ft of average annual sales volume over this period,” he said.

Godrej Properties added 19.1 million sq ft in FY20 and plans to launch 15 million sq ft in FY21.

“This, in turn, will drive cash flows and earnings growth over the medium term. We will be open to the opportunity to further strengthen our portfolio if projects become available at distressed valuations," he said.

Godrej said the company had enough cash to move on.

“Our balance sheet is strong with net debt to equity at the end of Q4 FY20 standing at 0.24 to 1. Our equity raise of Rs 2,100 crore in Q1FY20 has ensured we have significant surplus liquidity to withstand any temporary liquidity and demand shocks that may arise,” he said.

Mumbai-based is also looking to buy land and increase its market share in Mumbai. It is also looking to venture into cities such the National Capital Region and Bengaluru once the pandemic subsides.

“For a few of us, market share is going to increase even though the overall market may shrink further,” said Vikas Oberoi during the Q4 earnings call on Wednesday.

has a 90 per cent market share in Goregaon and Borivali area of Mumbai and a 30 per cent share in Mumbai's Mulund area,

is looking to build a portfolio of residential, office and mall properties in NCR and Bengaluru cities apart from its mainstay of Mumbai.

"We are evaluating opportunities to buy land in Mumbai, NCR and Bengaluru. We are seeing how this (Covid-19) plays out. We will take a call later," said.

Oberoi has one of the lowest debt among real estate

Oberoi said the company wants to be a serious office property developer after its office lease deal with global investor Morgan Stanley. It recently concluded the deal of leasing 1.1 million sq. ft. With Morgan Stanley at its Commerz-III building, making it one of the largest office space transactions.

However, Chattopdhyay of ICICI Securities expects FY21 to be a tough year for Oberoi Realty considering its exposure to the Mumbai luxury residential market and continued weakness in malls/hotel businesses. "The second half of FY21 could see some green shoots with the expected launch of Thane residential project which may drive sales bookings,” he said.

Oberoi Realty’s consolidated profit before tax went down 2.6 X at Rs 39.78 crore in Q1FY21 as compared to Rs 104.24 crore in Q1FY20,

The company’s revenues dipped 37 per cent in Q1FY21 to Rs 126.86 crore as compared to Rs 200 crore in Q1FY20.