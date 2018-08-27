Goldman Sachs hires ex-RBI employee Prachi Mishra as chief India economist

Goldman Sachs, a leading global investment bank and active investor in India, announced the appointment of as a managing director and chief India economist. She will be based in Mumbai. Prior to joining Goldman Sachs, Mishra was the deputy division chief of the western hemisphere department at the (IMF).



Previously, she was the head of the strategic research unit at the from February 2016 to May 2017. She was also a specialist adviser at the between November 2014 and February 2016. Mishra was the first lateral recruit at the Prior to that, she worked as a senior economist at both the and the Government of India’s

Mishra earned a PhD and a Master of Philosophy in economics from She also earned an MA and a BA in economics from

The Group is a leading global investment banking, securities and investment management firm that provides a wide range of financial services to a substantial and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. Founded in 1869, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices in all major financial centres around the world.

has been serving Indian clients since the early 1990s and established an onshore presence in India in December 2006 following a ten-year joint venture. Today, it serves leading corporate and institutional clients through corporate finance (investment banking), equity sales and trading, and fixed income securities businesses, as well as providing macroeconomic and investment research. is also an active investor in India, deploying more than $3.4 billion in capital since 2006.

