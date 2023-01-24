JUST IN
Healtech startup Innovaccer lays off 15% employees amid structural rejig
Business Standard

Google can start unbundling its apps at once after informing CCI, say OEMs

But other parts of the order will take more time because of technology and security challenges

Topics
Google | CCI

Surajeet Das Gupta  |  New Delhi 

Google
Google can start unbundling its apps at once after informing CCI, say OEMs

Google is working with mobile device OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) to unbundle the distribution of Play Store, which is currently linked to OEMs having to mandatorily pre-install a suite of around nine leading apps.

First Published: Tue, January 24 2023. 21:53 IST

