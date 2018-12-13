Google readies plan to take on rivals Amazon, Flipkart in Indian market

In a move that is seen as a precursor to Google launching its ecommerce marketplace in India, the company on Wednesday unveiled a new search experience in India. The new personalised experience will allow users to filter through offers easily, review prices from multiple retailers and find the products they are looking for.

This experience is available across several Google products: The Shopping Homepage, the Shopping tab on Google Search and Google Lens. For retailers, Google has expanded its Merchant Center to Hindi. According to sources, it plans to expand the sources ...