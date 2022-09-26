JUST IN
Google's India policy head Archana Gulati resigns, says report
63 moons to discontinue exchange tech support to MCX after Sep 30
Ready for talks to settle Murugappa family dispute: Valli Arunachalam
Gencos procure 5.8% of total order value from Coal India's import tenders
Tata Motors to continue investing around Rs 2,000 cr per annum on CV biz
SAIL's Bhilai steel plant in Chhattisgarh under severe coking coal crisis
DLF targets Rs 1,800 cr sales revenue from new luxury project in Gurugram
Nearly 50% homebuyers expect property prices to increase: Report
Air India processes refunds worth over Rs 150 crore after privatisation
Samsung launches credit card in India with 10% cashback on its products
You are here: Home » Companies » News
63 moons to discontinue exchange tech support to MCX after Sep 30
Business Standard

Google's India policy head Archana Gulati resigns, says report

At Google, Gulati led a team of public policy executives who look at various regulatory implications for the company in India, one of its key growth markets

Topics
Google India | Google

Reuters  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Google's head of public policy for India has resigned just five months after taking the job, two sources told Reuters, at a potentially critical time for the U.S. tech giant as it awaits the outcome of at least two antitrust cases in the country.

The reasons for Archana Gulati's resignation were not immediately clear.

Gulati, who previously worked at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's federal think-tank, declined to comment. A spokesperson for Alphabet Inc's Google also declined to comment.

Google is facing a series of antitrust cases in India and stricter tech-sector regulations.

India's competition watchdog is looking into Google's business conduct in the smart TVs market, its Android operating system, as well as its in-app payments system.

The watchdog is close to announcing its decision in at least two antitrust cases against Google, people familiar with the process said.

At Google, Gulati led a team of public policy executives who look at various regulatory implications for the company in India, one of its key growth markets.

She was a long-time Indian government employee, having worked until March 2021 as a joint secretary for digital communications at Modi's federal think tank, Niti Aayog, a body that is critical to government's policy making across sectors.

Before that, between 2014 and 2016, she worked as a senior official at the Competition Commission of India, in its Mergers & Acquisitions division, according to her LinkedIn profile.

A number of Indian government officials have been hired by Big Tech companies as they face tighter data and privacy regulation, as well as competition law scrutiny, under Modi's federal government.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Google India

First Published: Mon, September 26 2022. 19:00 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.