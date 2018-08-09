Google's upcoming smartphone Pixel 3 XL's design, specs leaked online

-
ALSO READ
Google is no longer selling original Pixel, Pixel XL on its online store
Google unlocks Pixel 2's AI-based semantic image technology for developers
Flipkart's Big Shopping Days sale: Huge discounts, 100% cashback for 4 days
Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale: Top offers on budget, flagship smartphones
Amazon may no longer list Google Nest's smart products: Media Report
-
Google is far from announcing its next-in-line Pixel 3 XL device, but an excited blogger from Ukraine appears to have released the photos of the upcoming flagship smartphone.
The blogger has posted the photos of the Pixel 3 XL, complete with its packaging, and wired USB-C Pixel Buds, leaving almost nothing to the imagination of Pixel fans.
As spotted by Android Police, the images hint at a big notch on the top front of the smartphone. Another image shows that the Pixel 3 XL will run Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box, and come powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC with 3.46GB of RAM. It is little surprising to see such a meagre amount of RAM in the flagship model.
What will mark a shift in Google's packaging is the inclusion of the headphones in-the-box. It appears to be the first wired version of the Pixel Buds.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU