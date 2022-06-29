Google to let selected users to opt out of integrated view in Gmail

-
-
Tech giant Google has announced the launch of a feature where some users will see the new Gmail experience by default, instead of an integrated view.
However, the select users will still have the option to revert to classic Gmail via the settings menu.
"As we continue to roll out this new experience, the new Gmail view will also continue to be available for users who want to enable it via Quick settings," the company said in a blogpost.
"As always, we will carefully monitor and address feedback from users during this rollout period and in the future," it added.
Earlier this year, the tech giant introduced the new, integrated view for Gmail, making it easy to move between critical applications like Gmail, Chat and Meet in one unified location.
When enabled, the new navigation menu allows users to easily switch between their inbox, important conversations, and join meetings without having to switch between tabs or open a new window. The company said it hopes that this new experience makes it easier for users to stay on top of what's important and get work done faster in a single, focused location.
"We would like to note that the new experience will vary based on your Google Workspace edition. Specifically, if you only have Gmail, you will continue to have a Gmail-only configuration in the new navigation," the company said.
Users who use Gmail, Chat and Meet, can specify which apps they would like included in their new view by customising their apps in quick settings. They also have the option to use a Gmail-only configuration.
