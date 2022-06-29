Hyundai's shares nosedive on German raid over defeat car devices

-
ALSO READ
Car review: Kia Carens packs style with smart pricing
PV exports from India rise 46% in April-Dec; Maruti Suzuki leads segment
Kia India sales rise 8.5% YoY to 18,121 units in February
Hyundai to set up $7 bn EV plant in US during Biden's Asia visit: Report
Kia Sonet surpasses cumulative sales milestone of 150,000 units in 2 years
-
Shares in Hyundai Motor and its affiliate Kia plunged on Wednesday, as German authorities raided the carmakers' local offices over suspicions they had installed defeat devices on some of their combustion cars.
On Wednesday, Hyundai plunged 5.7 per cent to 175,500 won ($135.17), and Kia plummeted 6.1 per cent to 76,900 won.
Among other affiliates, auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis Co. fell 3.6 per cent to 199,000 won, and logistics firm Hyundai Glovis Co. shed 1.1 percent to 183,000 won, reports Yonhap news agency.
Hyundai confirmed the raid by German prosecutors, and it is working with the German authorities about the matter. It didn't elaborate on the investigation.
Defeat devices are mechanisms or software that can change vehicle emissions levels. Carmakers may use the devices to cheat on emissions tests.
Hyundai and Kia allegedly placed more than 200,000 diesel vehicles with suspected illegal defeat devices in the German market, according to foreign news media reports.
Germany has investigated carmakers operating in the country over possible manipulation of emissions in their combustion vehicles. Hyundai is one of the subjected companies, though the investigation could be expanded, people familiar with the matter said.
In South Korea, Volkswagen has struggled with weak sales due to the impact of the emissions cheating scandal that began in September 2015, when the United States discovered the German carmaker cheated on its local diesel emissions tests.
In July 2016, the group "voluntarily" stopped selling its vehicles in South Korea, as the Seoul government announced it would ban the sale of all Audi and Volkswagen cars, and impose heavy fines for emissions cheating.
The German carmaker, which sells vehicles under four brands -- Audi, Volkswagen, Lamborghini and Bentley -- resumed sales in Korea in early 2018.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU