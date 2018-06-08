Google, Twitter told to share info about data-sharing deal with Chinese cos

A top US lawmaker asked and Google’s parent company Alphabet to provide information about their data-sharing agreements with Chinese companies, amid growing security and intellegence concerns over the tech trade with third-party vendors.

The letter by Democratic Senator Mark Warner, who is a Vice Chairman of the powerful Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, follows a disclosure earlier this week by Facebook that it had partnerships with Chinese telecom including Huawei that allowed them to access Facebook users' non-public data.

“Since at least October 2012, when the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence released its widely-publicized report, the relationship between the Chinese Communist Party and equipment makers like Huawei and ZTE has been an area of national security concern,” Warner wrote in identical letters to and Alphabet.

“Since then, numerous articles in the tech trade press have focused on concerns by American and allied intelligence agencies,” he said.