Govt approves P&G's proposal for acquisition of up to 77.8% stake in Merck

Ltd said Wednesday the government has approved the proposal of Overseas India BV to acquire up to 77.80 per cent stake in the company.



The Department of Pharmaceuticals has approved the proposal of Overseas India BV for acquisition of up to 77.80 per cent of the paid-up equity share capital of the company, Ltd said in a filing to BSE.

The company further said out of the 77.80 per cent paid-up equity share capital, 51.80 per cent was held by current promoters and up to 26 per cent by public shareholders, it added.



In April this year, Ltd had said that would acquire 51.80 per cent stake for Rs 12.89 billion in the company as part of a global deal under which was taking over German firm Merck KGaA's international consumer health business.

In a regulatory filing then, Merck Ltd had said Procter & Gamble Overseas India B.V and The Procter & Gamble Company had launched up to Rs 6.47 billion open offer to acquire up to 4,315,840 equity shares of Merck Ltd, constituting 26 per cent stake, from public shareholders.

Shares of Merck Ltd today closed at Rs 2,882.80 on BSE, up 5 per cent from the previous close.