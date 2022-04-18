Govt plans regulator for skill gaming industry to curb money laundering

The government is considering a proposal to have a regulator for the so-called skill gaming industry, following concerns about money laundering. The industry is in support of any such move, claiming it would remove uncertainty around the sector and also boost investments, while safeguarding player interests.

While the government is exploring options for regulating such entities, it is of the view that the responsibility should not be given to any financial sector regulator because the job may not fit its core competency, according to people in the know. Confirming such talks, ...