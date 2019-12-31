Govt shouldn't allow Huawei for trials of 5G, SJM tells Narendra Modi

Urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene, the RSS-affiliated Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) said that should not be allocated airwaves for 5G network trials to ensure that India’s security interests are not compromised. In a letter to Modi, the outfit claimed that there are evidences that lead to suspicion of Chinese firms indulging in exfiltrating sensitive information from, devices and equipment that it exports. SJM’s co-convener Ashwani Mahajan said the organisation has made representations to the cautioning and alerting it of “various threats brings in”.