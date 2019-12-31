JUST IN
China's Huawei says 'survival first priority' after 2019 sales fall short
Govt shouldn't allow Huawei for trials of 5G, SJM tells Narendra Modi

SJM's co-convener Ashwani Mahajan said the organisation has made representations to the DoT cautioning and alerting it of "various threats Huawei brings in".

Urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene, the RSS-affiliated Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) said that Huawei should not be allocated airwaves for 5G network trials to ensure that India’s security interests are not compromised. In a letter to Modi, the outfit claimed that there are evidences that lead to suspicion of Chinese firms indulging in exfiltrating sensitive information from, devices and equipment that it exports. SJM’s co-convener Ashwani Mahajan said the organisation has made representations to the DoT cautioning and alerting it of “various threats Huawei brings in”.
First Published: Tue, December 31 2019. 22:32 IST

