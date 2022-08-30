JUST IN
Nazara Tech acquires US-based WildWorks for Rs 82 cr in all-cash deal
Caladium Investments gets CCI nod for acquiring minority stake in ABFRL
Zomato to focus on food delivery, Hyperpure and quick commerce: Chairman
Ather Energy plans to open 150 Experience Centres across India by Mar '23
NDTV scrip galloping since Adani's open offer to acquire 26% stake
Why are public sector companies unable to attract talent for higher posts
ZEE Ent signs licensing pact with Disney Star for ICC Men's TV rights
Adani tentative offer for NDTV to begin on October 17, Sebi nod awaited
Accenture Venture makes strategic investment in satellite startup Pixxel
3D-printed homes, implants, jewellery: An industry takes shape in India
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Nazara Tech acquires US-based WildWorks for Rs 82 cr in all-cash deal
Business Standard

Govt terminates Ranganathan as GAIL director; repatriates him to ED post

The government has terminated ES Ranganathan as director (marketing) of GAIL (India) Ltd and repatriated him as executive director of the company, the state-owned firm said

Topics
GAIL India

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

E S Ranganathan
E S Ranganathan

The government has terminated ES Ranganathan as director (marketing) of GAIL (India) Ltd and repatriated him as executive director of the company, the state-owned firm said Tuesday.

Ranganathan was in January arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for allegedly taking bribes to give discounts to some private companies on the petrochemicals products that GAIL sold to them. Following this, he was placed under suspension.

He got bail in March.

In a stock exchange filing, GAIL said it has received a communication from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas "conveying the decision of the Appointment Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) for premature termination of the tenure of Shri ES Ranganathan from the post of Director (Marketing), GAIL (India) Ltd with immediate effect".

Ranganathan will be paid three months' salary in lieu of a similar notice period and his consequent repatriation to the post of executive director within the lien period, it said.

He was executive director when he was appointed director (marketing) in July 2020. He will now revert to that position.

He will superannuate in May next year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on GAIL India

First Published: Tue, August 30 2022. 19:58 IST

`
.