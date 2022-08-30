Ather Energy plans to open 150 Experience Centres across India by Mar '23

-
-
Electric scooter manufacturer Ather Energy has inaugurated its third experience centre in the city as it aims to strengthen its presence in the country, the company said on Tuesday.
The new retail outlet was inaugurated on the Old Mahabalipuram Road (popularly known as IT Corridor) and would sell the company's latest flagship products 450X at Rs 1.57 lakh and 450 Plus at Rs 1.35 lakh (ex-showroom) Chennai.
Ather Energy has 49 retail outlets in 38 cities. The company plans to expand to 100 cities with 150 Experience Centres by March 2023, a company statement said here.
"Tamil Nadu has emerged as a hub of electric vehicle manufacturing in India and Chennai is one of the key markets for Ather in the state," company chief business officer Ravneet S Phokela said.
"We are confident that the improved Ather 450X will attract more EV enthusiasts in the city and the new experience centre will help us cater to this rising demand," he said.
The new Experience Centre has been launched in association with Pillai Auto.
"We at Pillai Auto, are very excited to start our journey with Ather. Chennai being one of the earliest markets for Ather, we see great interest in Ather products in the market...," Pillai Auto Pvt Ltd, Director, Ganesh Ranjan said.
Ather Energy said it has commissioned its second factory space in Hosur and plans to manufacture four lakh units a year.
First Published: Tue, August 30 2022. 18:44 IST