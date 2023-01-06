JUST IN
Q3 results preview: FMCG companies may see strong revenue growth
Govt yet to approve BIS certificates for 160 Chinese toy companies

The delay has been mainly due to the disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic in China

Shreya Nandi  |  New Delhi 

BIS, Bureau of Indian Standards
At present, the government has issued BIS licences to 982 domestic manufacturers and 29 foreign toymakers


The government is yet to issue quality certificates to around 160 Chinese toy companies to export to India, Pramod Kumar Tiwari, director general of the Bureau of Indian Standards, said on Friday.

First Published: Fri, January 06 2023. 20:05 IST

