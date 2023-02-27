Granules gets USFDA nod to market generic medicine for high blood pressure

-
ALSO READ
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals launches drug to treat heart failure in India
Zydus gets USFDA nod to market generic medicine for treating depression
Stop sale of seat belt alarm blockers: MoRTH to consumer affairs ministry
PMO to take a final call if DCC should be disbanded, say officials
What is 'click chemistry' that won chemist trio 2022 Nobel Prize?
-
Drug firm Granules India on Monday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market a generic product to treat high blood pressure.
The company has received approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Losartan Potassium tablets in strengths of 25 mg, 50 mg, and 100 mg, Granules India said in a regulatory filing.
The Hyderabad-based company's product is bioequivalent to the Organon LLC's Cozaar tablets.
According to IQVIA/IMS Health, the current annual US market for Losartan potassium tablets is around USD 336 million.
Shares of the company were trading 1.24 per cent down at Rs 281.75 apiece on the BSE.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, February 27 2023. 12:00 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU