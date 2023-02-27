Granules gets USFDA nod to market generic medicine for high blood pressure

Drug firm on Monday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market a generic product to treat .

The company has received approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Losartan Potassium tablets in strengths of 25 mg, 50 mg, and 100 mg, said in a regulatory filing.

The Hyderabad-based company's product is bioequivalent to the Organon LLC's Cozaar tablets.

According to IQVIA/IMS Health, the current annual US market for Losartan potassium tablets is around USD 336 million.

Shares of the company were trading 1.24 per cent down at Rs 281.75 apiece on the BSE.

