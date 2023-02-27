JUST IN
Granules gets USFDA nod to market generic medicine for high blood pressure

The company has received approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Losartan Potassium tablets in strengths of 25 mg, 50 mg, and 100 mg, Granules India said

Topics
Granules India | USFDA | high blood pressure

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Granules India
The Hyderabad-based company's product is bioequivalent to the Organon LLC's Cozaar tablets.

Drug firm Granules India on Monday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market a generic product to treat high blood pressure.

The company has received approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Losartan Potassium tablets in strengths of 25 mg, 50 mg, and 100 mg, Granules India said in a regulatory filing.

The Hyderabad-based company's product is bioequivalent to the Organon LLC's Cozaar tablets.

According to IQVIA/IMS Health, the current annual US market for Losartan potassium tablets is around USD 336 million.

Shares of the company were trading 1.24 per cent down at Rs 281.75 apiece on the BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, February 27 2023. 12:00 IST

