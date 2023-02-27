JUST IN
Adani in talks for $400 mn debt against Australian coal port assets: Report
Business Standard

Air India's rise to affect Emirates but we will adapt: Country head

Airline has approached govt for allocation of more flights to India

Topics
Emirates Airline | Air India | civil aviation sector

Deepak Patel  |  New Delhi 

Emirates India head, Mohammed Sarhan
Emirates India head Mohammed Sarhan

Air India’s rise will affect Emirates, but it will adapt by reviewing its flight network according to the situation and maintaining top-class in-flight products and services, said the airline’s vice-president (India & Nepal) Mohammed Sarhan. “We don’t focus too much on the competition. We do our part, and that is how we are always ahead of the game,” Sarhan told Business Standard in an interview.

First Published: Mon, February 27 2023. 09:10 IST

