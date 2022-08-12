JUST IN
Grasim Industries Q1 profit up 13% to Rs 2,759 cr; revenue up 41%

Grasim Industries | Aditya Birla Group

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Grasim Industries | Photo: @GrasimInd
Aditya Birla Group firm Grasim Industries Ltd on Friday reported 12.7 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,758.75 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 2,447.97 crore for April-June 2021-22, Grasim Industries said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations was up 40.77 per cent at Rs 28,041.54 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 19,919.40 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses were at Rs 24,393.95 crore as against Rs 16,853.28 crore.

Shares of Grasim Industries were trading at Rs 1,645.15 apiece on BSE, up 2.83 per cent from the previous close.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, August 12 2022. 15:59 IST

