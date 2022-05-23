Greenko to supply green power to ArcelorMittal, Ayana Renewable, 3 states

Group will supply to ArcelorMittal, Ayana Renewable Power and three states from its 5,230 MW plant being set up here, the company's Joint Managing Director Mahesh Kolli said.

The plant, which is being set up at a cost of $3 billion, is the world's largest storage project. has made an investment of around $600 million for 1,000 MW capacity of the project.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)