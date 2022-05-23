JUST IN
Greenko to supply green power to ArcelorMittal, Ayana Renewable, 3 states

Press Trust of India 

Greenko
Greenko Group will supply green power to ArcelorMittal, Ayana Renewable Power and three states from its 5,230 MW renewable energy plant being set up here, the company's Joint Managing Director Mahesh Kolli said.
The plant, which is being set up at a cost of $3 billion, is the world's largest renewable energy storage project. ArcelorMittal has made an investment of around $600 million for 1,000 MW capacity of the project.
First Published: Mon, May 23 2022. 01:59 IST

