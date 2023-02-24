JUST IN
Apple may launch high-end, low-end second-generation AR headset in 2025
ABB to invest Rs 1,000 cr in India in next 5 years; new facility in Nashik
Investors looking for asset sale of GoMechanic; decision likely in a week
SAT reduces Sebi's penalty on Jindal Cotex to Rs 25 lakh in GDR case
Adani firms continue to fall; some hit lower circuit intra-day trade limits
KFintech buys 25.6% stake in account aggregator MoneyOne's parent
Pristyn Care expands presence to eastern India, partners with 60 hospitals
ED attaches Rs 305 cr assets of Joyalukkas jewellery group on hawala charge
Ericsson to lay off 8,500 employees globally after 1,400 job cuts in Sweden
Air India Express Kozhikode flight diverted due to 'suspected' tail strike
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Apple may launch high-end, low-end second-generation AR headset in 2025
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

GreenLine Logistics deploys LNG trucks at Dalmia Cement's Maharashtra plan

Essar Group firm GreenLine Logistics on Friday said it has deployed Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd's first fleet of LNG trucks at its Chandrapur plant in Maharashtra.

Topics
LNG | Maharashtra

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

LNG
Representative Image

Essar Group firm GreenLine Logistics on Friday said it has deployed Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd's first fleet of LNG trucks at its Chandrapur plant in Maharashtra.

These trucks will be deployed at Dalmia Cement's plants in Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu in a phased manner.

Under its green logistics strategy for the decarbonisation of its transportation fleet, Dalmia Cement plans to transition 300 trucks to LNG by end of FY24, according to a statement.

Dalmia Cement, a leading Indian cement manufacturer and a subsidiary of Dalmia Bharat Ltd, has tied up with GreenLine Logistics for this significant initiative towards building a 'green' supply chain, with an initial order of 35 LNG trucks.

Anand Mimani, CEO of GreenLine, said, "We are proud to be the chosen partner of Dalmia Cement in their journey to decarbonise their heavy trucking and will be investing Rs 250 crore to enable transition of 10 per cent of their fleet to LNG by March 2024."

According to a Dalmia Cement spokesperson, the company's overall CO2 emissions have come down from 670 kg per tonne to 467 kg per tonne.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on LNG

First Published: Fri, February 24 2023. 21:15 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.