ABB to invest Rs 1,000 cr in India in next 5 years; new facility in Nashik

Electrification and automation company ABB India on Friday announced to invest Rs 1,000 crore in the country in the next five years

Press Trust of India  |  Nashik 

Electrification and automation company ABB India on Friday announced to invest Rs 1,000 crore in the country in the next five years.

The company, which inaugurated a new facility in Nashik on Friday, will be investing the money in adding capacity across the country, its country head and managing director Sanjeev Sharma said here.

According to him, ABB India is planning to invest Rs 1,000 crore in the next five years for capacity expansion.

Its new factory spread across 78,000 sq ft will help double the Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) production capacity, a statement said.

The new facility will manufacture primary and secondary GIS. It will serve the power distribution, smart cities, data centres, transport (metro, railways), tunnels, ports, highways and other infrastructure developments, it said.

It deploys advanced robotics for manufacturing which connects people, processes, assets, and is capable of relaying real-time data for enhanced productivity.

The company also launched an eco-efficient switchgear.

First Published: Fri, February 24 2023. 20:43 IST

