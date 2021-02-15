Grounded airline Jet Airways reports Rs 2,841 cr loss for 2019-20

-
-
Jet Airways, which has been grounded for nearly two years, on Monday reported a standalone loss of Rs 2,841.45 crore for the year ended March 2020.
During the 2019-20 financial year, the airline had a total income of Rs 354.2 crore, the company said in a filing to the BSE.
In 2018-19, the airlne had posted a loss of Rs 5,535.75 crore.
The once-storied full service airline, which shuttered operations on April 18, 2019, is undergoing insolvency resolution process.
As per the filing, the resolution professional -- Ashish Chhawchharia -- and employees who were part of the asset preservation team have made all practical and reasonable efforts from time to time to gather details to prepare the financial statements.
