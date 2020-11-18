Gujarat State Petroleum seeks LNG cargo for January delivery: Report

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - India's Gujarat State Petroleum Corp (GSPC) is seeking a liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo for delivery in January, two industry sources said on Wednesday.

It is seeking the cargo on a delivered basis for Jan. 5 to 9 delivery in a tender that closes on Nov. 20 and is valid until Nov. 21, one of them said.

is seeking the cargo either on a fixed price basis or indexed to the Japan-Korea-Marker (JKM) pricing, the source added.

(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

