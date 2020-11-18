Gujarat State Petroleum seeks LNG cargo for January delivery: Report

-
ALSO READ
New entrants unlikely to impact gas distrbution players till FY23
Gujarat Gas hits fresh all-time high; stock rallies 35% in a month
GAIL sees gas sales returning to pre-Covid-19 levels by quarter end
BPCL consumers to get cooking gas subsidy after privatisation too
Govt mulls domestic gas floor price system to protect explorers' margin
-
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - India's Gujarat State Petroleum Corp (GSPC) is seeking a liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo for delivery in January, two industry sources said on Wednesday.
It is seeking the cargo on a delivered basis for Jan. 5 to 9 delivery in a tender that closes on Nov. 20 and is valid until Nov. 21, one of them said.
GSPC is seeking the cargo either on a fixed price basis or indexed to the Japan-Korea-Marker (JKM) pricing, the source added.
(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU