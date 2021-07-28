Gupshup raises additional $240 mn to expand global footprint

-
-
AI conversational messaging platform Gupshup on Wednesday announced it has raised an additional $240 million to expand in mobile-first economies around the world.
The new funding round follows the $100 million raise from US-based investment firm Tiger Global in April at a $1.4 billion valuation.
"We are transforming digital commerce around the world with conversational messaging. We look forward to partnering with our new investors given their incredible track record of backing category-creating companies," said Beerud Sheth, co-founder and CEO, Gupshup.
The new funding came from an investors including Fidelity Management and Research Company LLC, Tiger Global, Think Investments, Malabar Investments, Harbor Spring Capital, certain accounts managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC, White Oak, Neeraj Arora and others..
"Gupshup's platform is an essential tool for businesses building a digital footprint. We're excited to partner with Gupshup, given its market-leading position, innovation-led growth and attractive financial profile," said Shashin Shah, Managing Principal at Think Investments.
The company has raised $340 million this year. Gupshup grew rapidly over the last few years, exiting 2020 with an annual revenue run rate of approximately $150 million.
Gupshup said it will use the investment to continue executing its vision and for secondary purchase of shares from current and former employees as well as prior investors.
"Gupshup is also exploring M&A opportunities to expand its business opportunities," it said.
Gupshup is present in India, LATAM, South East Asia, Middle East, Eastern Europe, Africa and the US.
--IANS
na/
