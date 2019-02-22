GVK group likely to seek AAI help to block Adani's Mumbai airport bid

GVK group is planning to exercise right of first refusal to stall Adani group’s entry to Mumbai airport but high debt may force it to seek help from the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

The Adani group has proposed acquisition of 23.5 per cent stake in Mumbai International Airport (MIAL) from two South African entities as it looks to expand its aviation business. The move could bring it in conflict with the GVK group.

GVK group owns 50.5 per cent in MIAL, which operates the country’s second busiest airport. GVK holds the right of first refusal in case any of its partners wishes to exit the venture. Accordingly, a notice has been served to MIAL based on Adani group's offer. The AAI holds the remaining 26 per cent stake.

A source close to GVK said the company would exercise the right of first refusal clause to purchase 13.5 per cent stake held by Bidvest and 10 per cent stake held by Airports Company South Africa (ACSA). Eexperts, however, are skeptical of move given the company's high debt and tight liquidity. The 23.5 per cent stake held by the two South African entities is being pegged at around Rs 2,300 crore.

The AAI will have to be given an option to acquire the stake in case GVK group does not exercise the right of first refusal as per agreement between two parties. Sources said the issue was likely to be discussed in MIAL’s board meeting but given AAI's focus on building seaports and heliports, it might not be very keen to commit more capital in Mumbai airport.

GVK group has run into losses over stalled power projects and is seeking to mop up funds through stake sales. The group has consolidated debt of around Rs 24,000 crore and one such plan is selling stake at airports holding company level. The group is servicing debt regularly but is looking to trim its borrowings. Thus, Adani group's plans to acquire stake in Mumbai airport has put the pressure on GVK as it would have to raise funds to block the bid.

GVK and Adani groups did not respond to email queries.

“GVK group has time till February 27 to match the offer. If they don't do it, according to the terms of the concession agreement, AAI will have a time of 30 days to match the offer post which the stakes can be offered to third party," a senior AAI official said, adding the PSU board might consider retaining the stake if the majority shareholder in MIAL, which is the GVK group, gives in writing that takeover attempt from Adani group is hostile in nature.

“The operations maintenance and development agreement permits AAI to invoke the right if the prime member gives in writing that it is not comfortable to work with the new investor and that may impact the performance and operations of the airport,” the official said.

The official, however, said the public sector unit had to seek approval from Department of Investment and Public Asset Management since the capital outgo will be around Rs 2,100 crore. “For any acquisition beyond Rs 500 crore, AAI board will have to take approval from DIPAM,” he said.