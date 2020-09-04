H&M India head Janne Einola resigns after spending 23 years with company

Janne Einola, country manager for H&M India, has resigned from the post citing personal reasons. Einola, who served in the Swedish fashion retail major, was in charge of its India operations since H&M’s entry into the market in mid-2015.



Starting his career at H&M in Finland as a department manager in 1997, Einola held several different positions within the company in different functions and markets in Scandinavia and Eastern Europe.



During his tenure in India, Einola built H&M’s business from the ground up. Today, the brand has close to 50 stores across 15 cities. In 2018-19, its total revenue surged 39 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,236 crore and net profit grew 29 per cent to Rs 45 crore.



“For the past 5 years, he has driven India’s fast expansion and locally relevant customer experience, gut has now decided to move on for personal reasons. He will be taking a break before deciding on the next course of his professional life”, H&M management informed Business Standard through an emailed statement.



According to the company, after the end of his tenure, in the end of October, Einola will move back to Helsinki, Finland to join his family.