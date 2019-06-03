JUST IN
Hatsun completes acquisition of cattle-feed plant Madhur Pashu Aahar

Pays Rs 10 cr for the unit, including plant modernisation; Capacity of Hatsun's Santosa brand of feed goes up from 900 tonnes a day to 1,000 tonnes with this deal

Gireesh Babu  |  Chennai 

Chennai-based dairy firm Hatsun Agro Product Ltd (HAP) has completed the acquisition of a cattle-feed plant, Madhur Pashu Aahar, located at Solapur, Maharashtra for a total of Rs 10 crore including modernisation.

The facility, with a total production capacity of l00 tonnes of cattle feed a day, will help HAP in expanding its feed business in the region.

Currently, HAP manufactures ‘Santosa’ brand of cattle feed and has a daily manufacturing capacity of 900 tonnes. With the acquisition, the total capacity of Santosa cattle feed has gone up to 1,000 tonne a day.

R G Chandramogan, chairman and managing director, Hatsun Agro Product Ltd, said the company will modernise the Solapur plant with the latest equipment and upgrade the lab-testing facilities.

The acquisition and subsequent modernisation will cost around Rs 10 crore. A key reason for acquiring this factory is to save the transport cost of Rs 2 per kg being currently incurred for transporting the feed from HAP's existing plant in Tamil Nadu all the way to Maharashtra.
First Published: Mon, June 03 2019. 15:27 IST

