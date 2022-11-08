HCL Infosystems posts consolidated loss at Rs 10 cr in Sept quarter

-
ALSO READ
CBI arrests Bhola Yadav, former aide to RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav
HCL Tech Q2 preview: Margins to improve QoQ; revenue may rise up to 20% YoY
HCL Tech Q1 results preview: Here is what top brokerages expect
HCL Tech Q1 results: Net profit rises 2.4% to Rs 3,283 cr, revenue up 16.9%
Former RBI deputy governor Kanungo, Kaushik Dutta join BharatPe board
-
IT company HCL Infosystems on Tuesday posted a consolidated loss of Rs 10 crore in the second quarter ended September.
The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 13 crore in the same period a year ago, it said in a regulatory filing.
According to the auditor's note, HCL Infosystems group has accumulated losses and its net worth has been fully eroded as on September 30, 2022.
The group's current liabilities exceeded its current assets by Rs 489.84 crore during the July-September period.
HCL's revenue from operations more than halved to Rs 6.93 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 15.54 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 22:38 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU