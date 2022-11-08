JUST IN
Aptus Value Housing net profit rises 52% to Rs 242 crore in H1 FY23
HCL Infosystems posts consolidated loss at Rs 10 cr in Sept quarter
Zee Media Corporation's Sept quarter net loss narrowed at Rs 12.08 crore
Suzuki Motor Q2 operating profit jumps two-fold on improved sales
SBFC Finance files Rs 1,600-crore IPO papers with markets regulator Sebi
Godrej Consumer Products net profit falls 25% in second quarter
Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 profit slumps on falling Covid income, higher expenses
Maruti's share in Suzuki's sales revenue jumps to a 7-year high
Zoho Corp revenue hit $1 billion in 2021, India business grew 77%
Demonetisation deliberate move by 'PayPM' to aid billionaire friends: Rahul
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Zee Media Corporation's Sept quarter net loss narrowed at Rs 12.08 crore
Aptus Value Housing net profit rises 52% to Rs 242 crore in H1 FY23
Business Standard

HCL Infosystems posts consolidated loss at Rs 10 cr in Sept quarter

IT company HCL Infosystems on Tuesday posted a consolidated loss of Rs 10 crore in the second quarter ended September.

Topics
HCL Infosystems | Companies

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

HCL
HCL

IT company HCL Infosystems on Tuesday posted a consolidated loss of Rs 10 crore in the second quarter ended September.

The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 13 crore in the same period a year ago, it said in a regulatory filing.

According to the auditor's note, HCL Infosystems group has accumulated losses and its net worth has been fully eroded as on September 30, 2022.

The group's current liabilities exceeded its current assets by Rs 489.84 crore during the July-September period.

HCL's revenue from operations more than halved to Rs 6.93 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 15.54 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on HCL Infosystems

First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 22:38 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.