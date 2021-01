HCL Tech Q3 PAT jumps 35% YoY to Rs 3,969 cr; ups revenue guidance to 3%

on Friday posted a 34.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 3,969 crore for the December 2020 quarter (FY2021) from Rs 2,944 crore posted in the same period last year. While sequentially, the figure rose 26.2 per cent.



Meanwhile, the revenue for the quarter under review increased by 6.43 per cent YoY and 3.80 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to Rs 19,302 crore. The revenue figure stood at Rs 18,135 crore in the corresponding quarter previous year and at Rs 18,594 crore in the September quarter.





The firm said it expects revenue to grow between 2 per cent to 3 per cent in constant currency terms for Q4FY21, including DWS contribution.The dollar revenue for the December quarter was at $2,617 million, up 4.4 per cent QoQ and 2.9 per cent YoY. The revenue in constant currency was up 3.5 per cent QoQ and 1.1% YoY.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) for the December quarter came in at Rs 4,416 crore, up 20.3 per cent YoY. On a sequential basis, it was up 10 per cent. EBIT margin for the said quarter stood at 21.5 per cent. The firm said EBIT margin for FY21 is expected to be between 21 per cent and 21.5 per cent.