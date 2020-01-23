HCL Technologies CEO C Vijayakumar to chair WEF Governors community

HCL Technologies’ CEO C Vijayakumar on Wednesday was named chairman of the World Economic Forum’s IT Governors community. The Forum’s IT Governors community convenes CEOs of the world’s top information technology (IT) in order to help them responsibly shape the future of their industry.

It acts as a platform for setting industry priorities, building shared understanding and coordinating actions that lead to results. Vijayakumar will prioritise dialogue and action around the most pressing issues, impacting the industry’s future progress like talent re-skilling, data governance, security and privacy, the firm said.