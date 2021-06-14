HCL Technologies hires Accenture exec Siki Giunta to head cloud business

-
HCL Technologies has hired Accenture executive Siki Giunta to head its cloud business, a sector the industry veteran called the "strategic pillar within any organization".
Giunta will accelerate #HCLCloudSmart industry cloud offerings into client markets, said the technology company in a statement. She led several projects at Accenture, working as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Managed Objects and Fortisphere.
“I am excited to join HCL and look forward to driving further momentum to the #HCLCloudSmart journey,” said Giunta, who will be Executive Vice President--#HCLCloudSmart, HCL Technologies.
“Cloud has become the strategic pillar within any organization to build a responsive, scalable and resilient business model. Organizations today are facing an urgent need to ‘rethink cloud’ to accelerate digital transformation and maximize business value in alignment with customer needs, organizational goals and unique market conditions,” she said.
Giunta has scaled up enterprise grade Hybrid Cloud, Data Center & Hosting Businesses for Accenture and has been a software products business leader.
#HCLCloudSmart is a comprehensive suite of cloud solutions to help clients achieve business transformation according to their unique industry needs and market conditions, said the company.
“At HCL she will further strengthen the collective power of our Cloud Services, Frameworks and Products with a business-aligned narrative at the centre,” said Kalyan Kumar, Chief Technology Officer and Head Ecosystems, HCL Technologies. ”
