HCL Technologies now HCLTech as firm set for 'Supercharging Progress'

Technologies, India’s third largest IT services player, today launched its new brand identity and logo, HCLTech, with a new brand statement ‘Supercharging Progress’.

The company’s new ‘HCLTech’ brand and logo will be at the heart of its go-to-market strategy and represent its differentiated portfolio of services and products that supercharge digital transformation for enterprises at scale.

As the company nears the $12 billion revenue mark, Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson, HCLTech described the announcement as an evolution for HCLTech to embrace a distinct global brand identity while retaining connectivity with Group.

“For HCLTech, Supercharging Progress is about accelerating the digital transformation for our clients everyday as well as the ethos of the organization to advance the aspirations of our people, contribute to a sustainable planet and uplift local communities across our global footprint.”

C Vijayakumar, CEO & Managing Director, HCLTech said, “Our purpose accelerates our journey to be the digital partner of choice for global enterprises through differentiated services and products and being an employer of choice for top talent. It also underscores our responsibility to continue contributing toward inclusive growth of communities where we operate and a sustainable planet for the generations to come.”

Elaborating on the rationale of the new brand positioning, he added, “Supercharging Progress captures the essence of what we do today and our aspiration of what we want to do more of –at scale, at speed, for our clients, for our people, communities and planet.”

The company also launched its new employee value proposition (EVP) – ‘Find Your Spark’. Built on the broad tenets of opportunity, respect, and trusted employment, HCLTech’s EVP emphasizes its commitment to help both current and prospective employees maximize their career potential and ambitions.

Last year, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) had also undergone a rebranding and announced its new brand statement “Building on Belief”. The branding was undertaken to embarks on its next decade of transformation-led growth. For over a decade the company’s brand statement was ‘Experience Certainty’.