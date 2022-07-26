HDFC AMC assigns Prashant Jain's schemes to new fund managers

-
ALSO READ
Avoid overreaction to HDFC MF CIO Prashant Jain's exit, say experts
I didn't want to quit when the scorecard was weak: HDFC AMC's Prashant Jain
Asset allocation model of 'balanced advantage funds' must fit your needs
Equity AUM rise even as Sensex yo-yos in January, shows data
India's largest equity fund manager Prashant Jain to leave HDFC: Report
-
HDFC Asset Management Company (HDFC AMC) has assigned the three schemes managed by Prashant Jain to new fund managers as the fund house seeks to maintain its recent performance improvement and market share gains even after the exit of its storied fund manager.
Jain, who was chief investment officer (CIO) at HDFC AMC, stepped down on Friday after serving 19 years at the fund house. He handled three flagship schemes of HDFC AMC which had combined assets under management of nearly Rs 90,000 crore as of June 2022.
HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund will now be managed by Gopal Agrawal, Anil Bamboli, and Srinivas Ramamurthy. Agrawal joined HDFC AMC a year ago, from DSP MF.
HDFC Top 100 will be handled by Rahul Baijal, who joined the fund house recently from Sundaram Mutual Fund, where he served for over six years. Roshi Jain, who joined the fund house late last year from Franklin Templeton, has been assigned HDFC Flexi Cap.
Over the past year, HDFC AMC has strengthened its fund management and research team under the new leadership of Navneet Munot, who took charge as MD & CEO in February 2021. Instead of appointing a new CIO, HDFC AMC has announced Chirag Setalvad shall lead its equities segment and Shobhit Mehrotra shall be the head of fixed income.
“We see seasoned fund managers at HDFC AMC taking charge of Jain's portfolio; Rahul Baijal (from Sundaram AMC) will also join. Maintaining a connection with distributors will be the key, and we feel that Munot (CEO) also has a strong connection,” said a note by Jefferies.
The three schemes handled by Jain accounted for nearly 40 per cent of HDFC AMC. The fund house will be hoping that there is no exodus of investors following Jain’s exit, who has an enviable track record and popularity.
“While the transition will bring challenges, we feel that HDFC AMC's strong team (& new hiring), as well as improving fund performance, can actually help defend or even gain market share,” stated the note by Jefferies, which has a target price of Rs 2,500 for the stock. Shares of HDFC AMC on Monday closed at Rs 1,860 apiece, down 2 per cent.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU