HDFC Bank Q2 net up 27% to Rs 6,345 crore; net interest income up 15%

HDFC Bank's September quarter standalone net profit has risen by 26.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 6,345 after providing Rs 2,652.40 crore for taxation.

Its profit in the year-ago quarter stood at Rs 5,005.73 crore profit.





The bank's net interest income (NII) rose 14.9 per cent to Rs 13,515.0 crore crore from Rs 11,763 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Its net interest margin (NIM) for the quarter under review was 4.2 per cent.

HDFC Bank's other income was up 39.2 per cent at Rs 5,588.70 crore, from Rs 4,015.60 crore a year ago.

Provisions and contingencies for the quarter were up by as much as 48 per cent to about Rs 2,700 crore, including loan loss provisions of Rs 2,038 crore.