JUST IN
JSW Steel Coated Products gets LoI for National Steel and Agro Industries
After two years of increases, HUL cuts soaps and detergents prices
Suzlon appoints Vinod R Tanti as chairman and managing director for 3 years
Retail jobs in India down 12% amid record festive sales, says report
CCI orders another probe against Google for alleged unfair revenue sharing
Govt looks to ease compliance burden with new CSR disclosure rules
Eye on 5G opportunities, Tatas to recast telecom biz with extra funding
SpiceJet deposits TDS, Form 16 to be issued to staff in a fortnight
A Balasubramanian re-elected Amfi chairman, Sundeep Sikka to head ETF panel
Advisory board urges ban on codeine cough drugs, regulator to take call
You are here: Home » Companies » News
JSW Steel Coated Products gets LoI for National Steel and Agro Industries
Business Standard

HDFC to raise up to Rs 12,000 cr through bonds on private placement basis

Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC Ltd) will raise up to Rs 12,000 crore by issuing bonds on a private placement basis next week.

Topics
HDFC | fund raising

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

HDFC
Photo: Bloomberg

Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC Ltd) will raise up to Rs 12,000 crore by issuing bonds on a private placement basis next week.

The base issue size is Rs 1,000 crore with an option to retain over subscription of up to Rs 11,000 crore, it said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

The secured redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) will carry a coupon rate of 8.07 per cent per annum for a tenor of 10 years.

"The object of the issue is to augment the long-term resources of the corporation.

"The proceeds of the present issue would be utilised for financing/refinancing the housing finance business requirements of the corporation," it said.

The issue will open on October 11 and close the same day. The issue is part of company's Shelf Placement Memorandum "AA-series" aggregating to Rs 75,000 crore that was approved by the mortgage lender's board in November 2021.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on HDFC

First Published: Fri, October 07 2022. 21:01 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.