JUST IN
Govt looks to ease compliance burden with new CSR disclosure rules
Eye on 5G opportunities, Tatas to recast telecom biz with extra funding
SpiceJet deposits TDS, Form 16 to be issued to staff in a fortnight
A Balasubramanian re-elected Amfi chairman, Sundeep Sikka to head ETF panel
Advisory board urges ban on codeine cough drugs, regulator to take call
OYO elevates two senior execs in service experience and revenue functions
Xiaomi rejects speculation over India operations being moved to Pakistan
Coffee Day Enterprises' total default at Rs 465.66 cr in second qtr of FY23
Hero MotoCorp forays into electric segment; drives in VIDA V1 e-scooter
Indiabulls Housing Finance opens public issue of bonds to raise Rs 800 cr
You are here: Home » Companies » News
CCI orders another probe against Google for alleged unfair revenue sharing
Business Standard

Retail jobs in India down 12% amid record festive sales, says report

As e-commerce players earn big this festival season, India saw a de-growth of 11.8 per cent in retail sector jobs from August 2021 to August this year, a report showed on Friday

Topics
retail jobs | festive season sale

IANS  |  Bengaluru 

economy, growth, jobs, workers, business, India
Photo: Bloomberg

As e-commerce players earn big this festival season, India saw a de-growth of 11.8 per cent in retail sector jobs from August 2021 to August this year, a report showed on Friday.

Indians searching for retail jobs see a fall during the pandemic and beyond, and jobs in retails have seen an overall 5.50 per cent degrowth in the past three years.

Although jobs in retail saw an uptick of 27.70 per cent in 2020-2021, it again de-grew last year.

This could largely be due to the lockdowns last year and the work from home set up where people chose to purchase online during festivities, according to findings from leading job website Indeed.

"The festive months in India are usually a time where we see an increase in seasonal jobs to meet the increasing demand. Even though the percentage increase of jobs hasn't been on par with last year, that's not to say a substantial number of jobs have not been created," said Sashi Kumar, Head of Sales for Indeed India.

"Over 39.6 per cent of new jobs have been created. We see the discrepancy with last year given the global recessions happening, possible inflations, and the cautious nature of hiring currently," he mentioned.

While employment growth is slowing in retail trade, employer demand for workers remains strong in other verticals and job postings were at 62 per cent above their pre-pandemic baseline (September end).

Bengaluru holds the largest share of jobs in retail nationally, with 12.26 per cent of all retail jobs in the city, followed by Mumbai at 8.2 per cent.

At 6.29 per cent, job seekers in Chennai accounted for the lion's share of clicks for delivery jobs in India, said the report.

Delivery jobs have seen the highest demand in Bengaluru as well, with 5.5 per cent of all delivery jobs in the country being generated in the city, the report mentioned.

--IANS

na/pgh

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on retail jobs

First Published: Fri, October 07 2022. 19:32 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.