After two years of increases, HUL cuts soaps and detergents prices

One of the country’s largest fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) players, (HUL) has cut prices of its leading soaps and detergents from this month to the tune of 2-19 per cent, according to the company’s distributors.

These price cuts come after consistent price increases taken by the company as well as its peers, following the sharp rise in raw material prices in the past several months. It is only recently that prices of raw materials have started to correct from peak levels in the June quarter.

In the last four quarters, analysts said, have taken price increases to the tune of 15-20 per cent.

Although product prices continue to be higher compared to a year ago, the latest price cuts by HUL include Surf Excel Liquid (down to Rs 112 from Rs 115 for a 500 ml pack; or down by 2.61 per cent) and Rin detergent powder (Rs 99 from Rs 103 for 1 kg pack; down 3.88 per cent).

Among others, the price of Lifebuoy soap (pack of 4 of 125 gms each) has been reduced from Rs 140 to Rs 132 or by 5.71 per cent, while Dove soap (50 gms) now costs Rs 22 compared to Rs 27 earlier, an 18.52 per cent reduction.

Among stock keeping units (SKUs) where the effective price has been cut by way of a change in grammage include Wheel green bar and Lux soap. The former’s price has been cut to Rs 5 for 80 gms from Rs 7 for 100 gms (effective decline of 10.71 per cent). Likewise, a Lux soap pack of four (price Rs 140) is being changed into a pack of five (price Rs 156). Since each soap will continue to weigh 100 gms, the effective price is down by 10.86 per cent.

HUL was yet to answer Business Standard’s query at the time of going to press.

One of the distributors said that HUL has asked them to push more stocks into the market to drive volumes. For the industry, volumes have been subdued, especially in the rural areas/smaller towns, pulling down overall volume growth.

Another distributor said that not all price cuts have reached the market yet, but the company has communicated the same to distributors. In such cases, the lower priced products will hit the market in the next fortnight.

Products (GCPL), which competes with HUL in the soaps segment, was the first to initiate price cuts on select SKUs last month.

GCPL increased the grammage of its Godrej No.1 soaps from 41 gms to 50 gms, while keeping the price unchanged at Rs 10. It also reduced the price of the bundle pack (5 units of 100 gms each) of Godrej No.1 soap from Rs 140 to Rs 120 (down by 14.29 per cent).

“ were taking constant price increases to pass on higher raw material prices to the consumer for the last two years. Now as palm oil prices have come off from its peak, have started to pass on the benefit of raw material costs to drive volumes in the coming quarters,” said Sachin Bobade, VP at Dolat Capital.

Volume growth in the recent past was impacted due to a significant surge in product prices. The recent decline in palm oil prices is now being looked at as an opportunity to pass on price cuts to drive volume growth, added Bobade.

In the last six months, crude palm oil prices have declined more than 40 per cent and PFAD (palm fatty acid distillate), one of the ingredients to manufacture soap, has declined by over 50 per cent.