HDIL insolvency: Financial creditors to meet on March 9-10 to discuss bids

-
ALSO READ
HDIL insolvency: RP gets 16 resolution plans from 9 bidders
Till September, 421 cases resolved under insolvency law: Govt
Sales of listed realty firms just 50% of highest Q4FY19 figures
Govt may offer pre-pack insolvency resolution plan even for large firms
Insolvency proceedings in slow motion
-
Financial creditors of HDIL will meet on March 9-10 to discuss bids for acquiring the crisis-hit realty firm through insolvency proceedings.
In a regulatory filing on Saturday, HDIL's Resolution Professional Abhay N Manudhane informed that the "Twenty-Third meeting of Committee of Creditors will be held on 9th March 2022 and shall continue on 10th March 2022."
The filing did not mention about the agenda of the meeting.
Last month, HDIL had informed that its resolution professional has received 16 bids from nine applicants to acquire the company.
"The Resolution Professional of the company has received sixteen resolution plans from nine Prospective Resolution Applicants (PRAs), HDIL had said.
Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL) is under Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) pursuant to the provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.
Its affairs, business and assets are being managed by the Resolution Professional Abhay N Manudhane, who was appointed by National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Mumbai, through an order dated August 20, 2019.
The Mumbai bench of NCLT had directed to initiate insolvency proceedings against HDIL, after allowing the plea filed by Bank of India, claiming default of a loan of Rs 522 crore by the realty firm.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU