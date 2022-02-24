Hero Electric partners with IDFC FIRST Bank for vehicle finance

on Thursday said it has joined hands with for vehicle finance.

The collaboration allows customers to avail an instant loan on KYC with low processing fees and down payment.

"This partnership with will further our penetration to newer markets to promote green commuting via seamless financing options. It will benefit our customers significantly in aiding commute savings," CEO Sohinder Gill said in a statement.

Committed to creating an ecosystem for propelling forward electric vehicle transition in the country, Hero Electric continues to partner with various banks, NBFCs, and financial institutions to broaden access and ease of affordability for its customers, the electric two- wheeler maker said.

Business Head-Vehicle Loans Rishi Mishra said the bank's customer-friendly lending solutions, paperless journeys and superior experience will enable Hero Electric to meet its customers' financing needs.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)