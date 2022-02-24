Hero Electric partners with IDFC FIRST Bank for vehicle finance

-
ALSO READ
IDFC faces investor ire on delay in divestments and mergers
IDFC First Bank clocks 10% loan growth in Q2 at Rs 117,243 crore
IDFC FIRST Bank begins process for 3-way merger; stock ends flat
IDFC First Bank board favours merger with promoter entities
IDFC FIRST Bank CEO gifts shares worth over Rs 3.95 cr to trainer, driver
-
Hero Electric on Thursday said it has joined hands with IDFC FIRST Bank for vehicle finance.
The collaboration allows Hero Electric customers to avail an instant loan on KYC with low processing fees and down payment.
"This partnership with IDFC FIRST Bank will further our penetration to newer markets to promote green commuting via seamless financing options. It will benefit our customers significantly in aiding commute savings," Hero Electric CEO Sohinder Gill said in a statement.
Committed to creating an ecosystem for propelling forward electric vehicle transition in the country, Hero Electric continues to partner with various banks, NBFCs, and financial institutions to broaden access and ease of affordability for its customers, the electric two- wheeler maker said.
IDFC FIRST Bank Business Head-Vehicle Loans Rishi Mishra said the bank's customer-friendly lending solutions, paperless journeys and superior experience will enable Hero Electric to meet its customers' financing needs.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU