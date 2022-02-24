Siri gets new voice in iOS 15.4 beta, says report

-
ALSO READ
Apple starts rolling out iOS 15.2 update with range of new features
iOS 15 set to rollout today: How to upgrade, supported iPhones, and more
Apple stops signing iOS 15.0 following iOS 15.0.1 release
Apple's child protection features get delayed after privacy outcry
Apple to fix issue with 'unlock with Apple Watch' feature on iPhone 13 soon
-
Tech giant Apple has introduced a fifth 'American' voice for its Siri voice assistant in the latest beta of iOS 15.4.
Apple's user-facing interface simply calls it "Voice 5," but iOS developer Steve Moser reports that its filename refers to the new voice as "Quinn," reports The Verge.
The voice has arrived a little under a year after Apple added its last two American Siri voices, and stopped defaulting to using a female-sounding voice.
An Axios report said the new voice sounds more gender-neutral than earlier Siri voices.
The tech giant confirmed to the publication that it was recorded by a member of the LGBTQ+ community, though the company didn't offer any further details on the voice actor's identity.
Last year's voices were recorded by Black actors as part of the company's "long-standing commitment to diversity and inclusion," Apple said at the time.
"We're excited to introduce a new Siri voice for English speakers, giving users more options to choose a voice that speaks to them," Apple was quoted as saying by Axios.
"Millions of people around the world rely on Siri every day to help get things done, so we work to make the experience feel as personalized as possible," it added.
Other new features included in iOS 15.4's latest beta include a new anti-stalking privacy notice when setting up AirTags. An official release date for the software is yet to be announced, but it's expected to be made widely available next month, the report said.
--IANS
vc/na
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU