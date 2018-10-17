Hero MotoCorp banking on festive season, rural demand to boost growth

While it has not been a great start to the festive season, Hero MotoCorp indicated that demand is reviving. The company expects sales growth in the festive season to be in the 8-10 per cent range.

Hero, which posted volume growth of 5.5 per cent year-on-year in the September quarter, is banking on higher rural growth and new launches to improve volumes. The two-wheeler segment is grappling with higher cost of ownership due to changes in upfront insurance payment, higher fuel costs, increasing financing costs as well as price hikes implemented by manufacturers. ALSO READ: ...