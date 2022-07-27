Hero MotoCorp selects Accenture to enhance supply chain, reduce costs

-
Hero MotoCorp has selected Accenture to scale up and enhance its future-ready supply chain while driving down costs, the IT company said on Wednesday.
The programme will include supply chain strategy, planning optimisation, logistics costs and development of an end-to-end digital supply chain suite, to enable the two-wheeler maker in managing the supply chain networks while driving cost reduction.
“As we expand our global footprint and foray into electric vehicles, navigating the complex global supply chain network will be crucial in driving our future growth. Simplifying our operations and improving profitability will be key to creating the capacity we need to expand our products portfolio and enter new markets," said Ram Kuppuswamy, Chief Procurement and Supply Chain Officer, Hero MotoCorp.
According to Accenture, the company will use its zero-based supply chain (ZBSC) approach to facilitate Hero MotoCorp’s cost optimisation efforts. It will also deploy a supply chain control tower, powered by data and analytics, to enable better logistics planning.
Using artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities, the digital supply chain platform will provide Hero MotoCorp’s business decision makers deeper visibility across the company’s operations. It will also help Hero MotoCorp train its workforce and build the right capabilities across supply chain planning and logistics functions as well as in data and analytics, Accenture added.
Manish Chandra, Accenture’s supply chain & operations lead in India, said, “The need for resilient supply chains has never been more important. Our program will provide Hero MotoCorp with improved visibility across its supply chain, enabling the company to better meet its customer requirements and quickly respond to ongoing disruption while significantly optimizing supply chain costs."