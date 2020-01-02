Hero MotoCorp to Bajaj Auto, two-wheeler makers end 2019 on a bleak note

-
Extending the downhill trend of previous months, two-wheeler companies ended the year on a bleak note. Combined sales volumes of top five manufacturers, including Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor, Royal Enfield, and Suzuki Motorcycle skidded 11.39 per cent to 1.1 million units during the month over the corresponding period. Companies maintained a tight leash on dispatches to align supplies to demand. Auto companies in India count deliveries to dealers as sales. The controlled dispatches come ahead of the switchover to BS-VI emission norms, which take effect on April 1. Volumes are expected to remain in a negative terrain for the next two months as companies make way for the models compliant to the new norms.
