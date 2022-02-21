HFCL joins O-RAN Alliance to speed up open innovation in 5G

Limited on Monday announced it has joined the O-RAN Alliance, a global community of mobile network operators, vendors, research and academic institutions operating in the Radio Access Network (RAN) industry.

As an O-RAN Alliance member, would focus on contributing to standards that ensure a true open and multi-vendor RAN network, the company said in a statement.

has joined O-RAN Alliance to accelerate open innovation in 5G, it added.

O-RAN Alliance's mission is to re-shape the industry towards more intelligent, open, virtualised and fully interoperable mobile networks.

HFCL is investing in building a full portfolio of products for Radio Access Network and transport equipment.

"We are excited to be a part of the O-RAN Alliance and look forward to work with alliance members to realise the benefits of O-RAN," Mahendra Nahata, Managing Director of HFCL, said.

Open networking based on a well-defined architecture and pre-validated solution will enable operators to have increased supplier diversity, accelerate innovation, and reduce capex and opex, Nahata observed.

