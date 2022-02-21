Hero MotoCorp elevates Ranjivjit Singh to new role of Chief Growth Officer

-
Hero MotoCorp on Monday said it has created a new position, titled Chief Growth Officer, integrating the marketing, sales and after-sales functions and has appointed Ranjivjit Singh to the post with immediate effect.
Singh, who has been heading the marketing function at the two- wheeler major, is being elevated to this newly constituted role, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.
"We are now entering a new era of opportunities and growth, with the world rapidly coming out of the pandemic. As we gear up to further consolidate our leadership by leveraging these emerging opportunities, we must stay nimble and dynamic which requires synergies between the key customer-facing functions of Marketing and Sales & After-Sales, COO and Chief Human Resources Officer Mike Clarke noted.
Naveen Chauhan, who has been heading the Sales & After-Sales (SAS) function since April 1, 2020, has decided to move on and pursue opportunities outside of the company. He will stay on in the organisation till February 28 to ensure a smooth transition, Hero MotoCorp said.
